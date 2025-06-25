Investigation underway after multiple suspects burglarize fireworks shop in Alvin, deputies say

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people have been taken into custody after a burglary at a fireworks shop in Alvin on Wednesday morning, according to deputies.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said multiple suspects hit the Flash-Bang Fireworks off County Road 129 near Highway 35.

The sheriff's office said at least five suspects are on the loose, while two are in custody.

Deputies told Eyewitness News that despite having a 24-hour schedule, the shop had closed at 10 p.m. on Tuesday because business was slow.

Investigators have been searching multiple vehicles, including a blue Toyota with its trunk open and fireworks inside.

The exact number of stolen fireworks is not immediately known, nor how the deputies were able to detain them.

Eyewitness News was at the scene, where evidence markers were on the ground. ABC13 asked if any shots were fired and by whom, but has yet to receive a response.

