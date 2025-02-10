Bun B set to announce next guest joining his birthday bonanza at rodeo concert in March

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bun B, rapper, entrepreneur, and philanthropist known for putting on for the Bayou City, is set to announce the second guest joining his fourth takeover at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo at NRG Stadium in March.

Whoever the next performer is will join R &B legend Keith Sweat, who Bun B announced as the first guest.

"This year my Bun B Birthday Bonanza is on Black Heritage Day March 7 for @rodeohouston and I'm back to restore the feeling!" Bun B wrote on Instagram.

2025 marks the fourth consecutive year that Bun B, who is part of the legendary rap duo UGK with Pimp C, has headlined at the rodeo.

His first time on the rodeo stage was 2022 when he held his H-Town Takeover featuring an all-star cast of Houston talent, including Paul Wall, Slim Thug, Lil Keke, Lil Flip and Z-Ro. He followed that up in 2023 with the Southern Takeover, highlighting rap stars from neighboring Louisiana such as Juvenile and Mannie Fresh.

His All-American Takeover in 2024 featured a who's who of stars, including Drake, Nelly, Rick Ross, Eve, Ying Yang Twins, That Mexican OT, and DMC of Run-DMC.

The 2024 show also drew a huge crowd, with Bun B taking the title as the most-attended male rap performer in RodeoHouston history with 75,005 paying attendees.

Since the announcement of Keith Sweat on Jan. 16, we've seen little else from Bun B on his rodeo plans until now.

Sweat boasts an extensive catalogue of hits that include "Nobody," "I'll Give All My Love to You," and "Make It Last Forever."

Though it's billed as his birthday bonanza, Bun B's concert doesn't fall on his birthday, which is March 19.

He celebrated turning 50 in 2023 and also marked his 20th wedding anniversary.

The rapper shared with ABC13 after his first takeover concert that the moment was an emotional one for him and the artists he invited.

"It is not lost on me with this being the 90th anniversary of the rodeo, that I'm the first Black man from Houston to headline this," Bun B told ABC13's Samica Knight in 2022. "There's a lot of responsibility on my shoulders, but at the same time, I know how it felt to get that call and so it's exciting to call other artists who are from Houston, who have grown up with this rodeo in their backyard."

"Some artists, myself included, were brought to tears by this opportunity," he said. "For many years as an entertainer, I had high aspirations, but the rodeo was never on that list. I just didn't think that was a place that would be accepting of me and 30 years later, boy, was I wrong."

While the RodeoHouston website shows resale tickets, some going for as much as $700 in the 100s section, are still available, other experiences are sold out.

Resale tickets in the 600s sections were going for around $130 or more as of Monday morning.