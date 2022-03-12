Arts & Entertainment

Bun B delivers perfect mixtape of all things hip-hop to RodeoHouston crowd

EMBED <>More Videos

Bun B and rap royalty make history in RodeoHouston's trillest takeover

HOUSTON, Texas -- Surveying his kingdom - in this case, NRG Stadium - Houston's king of hip-hop, Bun B, was all business. Walking the arena dirt and the sprawling, star-shaped RodeoHouston stage, H-Town's unofficial mayor patiently rattled off orders, sounding as much executive producer as legendary rapper.

"I cannot wait for Houston to see this show," Bun told CultureMap as he made final preparations shortly before his historic H-Town Takeover on Friday, March 11. "I'm ready to go to work."

WATCH: Rapper Bun B shares why headlining RodeoHouston concert brought tears
EMBED More News Videos

Bun B is no stranger to the big stage and he, along with other Houston artists, will be front and center at the rodeo's Black Heritage Day event next month. But, Bun B says it's different this time.



And why not? As the first Black male headliner from Houston in RodeoHouston's history, Bun B, the pride of Port Arthur, Texas and pioneering rap icon who made his name with the seminal duo UGK and decades of releases, has never shied away from work.

For more on this story, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenthoustonlive musicnrghouston livestock show and rodeoentertainmentrappersingingrodeo houstonhistorymusichouston culturemap
TOP STORIES
Woman dies after deputies say driver crashed into pillars
Mom accused of abandoning 4 kids posts bond, dad remains in jail
Russia strikes near Ukraine's capital; mosque reported hit
Ukrainian mother and son set up fundraiser to help refugees in crisis
Sunny but cool today, warmer weather for Spring Break
Sex trafficked victims endured additional abuse at local shelter
Deshaun Watson faces no criminal charges in sexual assault lawsuits
Show More
Singer Traci Braxton of 'Family Values' dies at 50
Alec Baldwin seeks arbitration to avoid liability in 'Rust' shooting
Man found shot to death at apartment complex in NW Houston, HPD says
Why are US gas prices soaring when America barely uses Russian oil?
How daylight saving time could affect your health
More TOP STORIES News