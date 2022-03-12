Bun B delivers perfect mixtape of all things hip-hop to RodeoHouston crowd

"I cannot wait for Houston to see this show," Bun told CultureMap as he made final preparations shortly before his historic H-Town Takeover on Friday, March 11. "I'm ready to go to work."
WATCH: Rapper Bun B shares why headlining RodeoHouston concert brought tears
And why not? As the first Black male headliner from Houston in RodeoHouston's history, Bun B, the pride of Port Arthur, Texas and pioneering rap icon who made his name with the seminal duo UGK and decades of releases, has never shied away from work.
