Bun B delivers perfect mixtape of all things hip-hop to RodeoHouston crowd

Bun B is no stranger to the big stage and he, along with other Houston artists, will be front and center at the rodeo's Black Heritage Day event next month. But, Bun B says it's different this time.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Surveying his kingdom - in this case, NRG Stadium - Houston's king of hip-hop, Bun B, was all business. Walking the arena dirt and the sprawling, star-shaped RodeoHouston stage, H-Town's unofficial mayor patiently rattled off orders, sounding as much executive producer as legendary rapper."I cannot wait for Houston to see this show," Bun told CultureMap as he made final preparations shortly before his historic H-Town Takeover on Friday, March 11. "I'm ready to go to work."And why not? As the first Black male headliner from Houston in RodeoHouston's history, Bun B, the pride of Port Arthur, Texas and pioneering rap icon who made his name with the seminal duo UGK and decades of releases, has never shied away from work.