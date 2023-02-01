Bun B reveals Mannie Fresh and Juvenile will join him for Southern Takeover on March 3

Get your spurs ready! Here are your RodeoHouston concert acts for 2023 🤠

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Get your gator boots and your pimped out Gucci suits.

One half of the group Big Tymers, responsible for the "Still Fly" lyrics above, will be joining Bun B for his Southern Takeover at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 3.

Mannie Fresh will be there, Bun B said, and so will Juvenile, though we don't think the lyrics to Juvenile's arguably biggest hit are safe for work. We'll let you Google those.

The video above shows officials announcing the rodeo lineup.

The long-awaited reveal occurred thanks to the power of social media and some persuasion from the rodeo's beloved mascot, Howdy.

"Drop the lineup, Bun B," read the sign that Howdy held in a photo posted to the rodeo's Instagram. The post included the caption,"10K likes, H-Town. Let's get it done."

As of 9:15 a.m. Wednesday, that goal was met, and Bun B delivered.

"Aight. You win. Juvenile, Mannie Fresh and others from Louisiana will join me March 3," Bun B wrote.

The choices were immediately met with praise from fans and even fellow mascots.

"Siri how do you like a post multiple times?" asked Texans mascot Toro.

Tickets for all rodeo performances, including Bun B's, are on sale now.

The 2023 rodeo will run from Feb. 28 through March 19.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo entertainer lineup:

Tuesday, Feb. 28 - Parker McCollum

Wednesday, March 1 - Brooks & Dunn

Thursday, March 2 - Lauren Daigle

Friday, March 3 - Bun B's Southern Takeover

Saturday, March 4 - Walker Hayes

Sunday, March 5 - Zac Brown Band

Monday, March 6 - Jason Aldean

Tuesday, March 7 - New Kids on the Block

Wednesday, March 8 - Jon Pardi

Thursday, March 9 - Ashley McBryde



Friday, March 10 - The Chainsmokers

Saturday, March 11 - Turnpike Troubadours

Sunday, March 12 - La Fiera de Ojinaga

Monday, March 13 - Cody Jinks

Tuesday, March 14 - Machine Gun Kelly

Wednesday, March 15 - Kenny Chesney

Thursday, March 16 - Chris Stapleton

Friday, March 17 - Cody Johnson

Saturday, March 18 - Brad Paisley

Sunday, March 19 - Luke Bryan