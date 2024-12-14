Broken elevator leaves seniors stuck inside another complex managed by Houston headquartered company

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Last month ABC13 told you about renters at a senior living complex being stuck in their apartments for months because of a broken elevator.

Since then, elected officials have gotten involved.

Also, residents at another complex, managed by the same Houston-based company, reached out to ABC13 for help, saying they have been dealing with the same problem.

"You can't even get ahold of Asset Living. I've tried. Emails, phone numbers," a frustrated Carol Hair, who lives at The Life at Brighton Estates, explained.

People who live at the senior living complex in north Harris County are fed up. They say the only elevator in building one hasn't worked since late August.

"Aggravated. Angry. Some of them, they don't go anywhere. They're just stuck," Hair said.

Myrdis Newton is one of the stuck ones.

"I can't go down the stairs at all. For my doctor's appointment, I have to make virtual appointments," Newton explained.

Despite her arthritic knees, 77-year-old Hazel Vaxter says she can still walk down the stairs and to her job as a crossing guard.

The negligence in getting this elevator fixed, though, has caused her a lot of hurt.

"My husband, after coming out of rehab, he was put in hospice, and they weren't going to bring hospital equipment, bed, and him up four flights of steps, so they took him to his daughter's house," Vaxter explained.

She feels if the elevator had been working, he could have come home, where she says they both wanted him to be.

"He died Sept. 15. Our anniversary was Oct. 12. (That's) 32 years. And it hurt I wasn't there with him," Vaxter said.

Since we first told you their story last month, residents at The Life at Sterling Woods, another 55-and-up complex managed by Asset Living, are still waiting for their elevator to be fixed.

"It's unacceptable," Patricia Moon, a Life at Sterling Woods resident, said.

It has now gotten the attention of elected officials.

Their elevator hasn't worked since July. Houston City Council Member Joaquin Martinez visited the property and told ABC13 that two of the other elevators on the property are also out of compliance.

He called public works and the housing authority out to inspect the property. Public works gave management a notice that they have until Christmas Day to fix the elevator. Martinez says he wishes ordinances were different so there was more the city could do.

"At the end of the day, whether you're here on site or you're the regional manager, everyone who owns this property or is part of this organization needs to be held accountable as well," Martinez said.

It also caught the attention of Senator Carol Alvarado. Her office says they have been in touch with Asset Living, too, and that they told them the elevator would be fixed in three to four weeks.

Alvarado's office says during a conversation with management, Alvarado recommended the company host a town hall where residents could voice their complaints directly. They say Asset Living has committed to do this. Residents told ABC13 the date for the town hall meeting has been set for Dec. 17 at 11 a.m.

Senator Alvarado sent ABC13 the following statement:

"I have no patience for the neglect of the elderly. When I learned that residents at the Life at Sterling Woods had been without a working elevator for months, I immediately visited the site to hear directly from residents. What I saw was a policy of keeping residents in the dark and leaving those with mobility issues to fend for themselves.

I'm glad that I was able to impress upon the management of this property the gravity of the situation. My office will be monitoring their progress, and we look forward to a frank and open town hall in the near future."

For weeks, Asset Living did not respond to ABC13's repeated questions about a timeline for fixing the elevators, but they finally gave answers this week.

They said the elevator at The Life at Brighton Estates has been fixed.

However, Patricia and the others over at Sterling Woods still have to wait another month for a resolution.

Eyewitness News will be checking back in with residents to make sure this fix happens.

Do you have questions about your rent? Are you struggling to get help from a landlord? Send us your questions, and we will look into it.