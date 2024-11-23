'This is a necessity': Broken elevator has renters stuck inside for months at senior living complex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Frustrations are high at a senior living complex on the southeast side, and residents say an elevator has been broken since July.

"When was the last time I was on the elevator? July? July!" renter Patricia Moon told Eyewitness News.

Moon can get up and down the stairs, but many of her neighbors can't.

It's been four long months for the residents of building four at The Life at Sterling Woods, a senior living community.

A piece of paper posted outside the elevator dated July 10 says that management is waiting on a part to fix the elevator.

"We are waiting for parts for the elevator to be fixed. Today, what is it? November? And we are still waiting on the same damn part," Moon said.

People living in the building say they either have to miss their appointments or go to great lengths to get there.

"Whenever I've got to get up and down, that's who I call. That's the only way I can get up and down, and I've called them quite a few times to get me to the bottom floor," one woman explained.

This woman has been calling the Houston Fire Department.

HFD's Station 29 has been coming out to help her get down the stairs so she can make it to her doctor's appointments.

She says she feels bad bothering them, but what's her other option?

"I feel closed in. I can't move around, depressed and just waiting until the elevators get fixed," she explained.

She didn't want to show her face because she was fearful of retaliation from management, which we heard from many people there.

Down on the second floor, Melvin Johnson says he hasn't left his apartment in months because of this broken elevator.

"I can't go downstairs and visit none of the neighbors. I can't go to my doctor's appointments. Every appointment I've had, I've missed because I can't get out. I don't want any special treatment, but I want to be treated fairly," Johnson explained.

Their ask is simple: they just want a working elevator.

"This is a necessity. Too many people depend on it," Moon said.

So far, no one in the office has been able to tell ABC13 when the elevator will be fixed.

Asset Living, based here in Houston, manages this property. They have not responded to Eyewitness News' multiple attempts to get answers.

ABC13 is told the Houston Housing Authority will be out to inspect the property next week.

We've also been in touch with council member Joaquin Martinez's office. They tell us they are planning to come out and see the problem for themselves next week.

