Brief chase ends in crash involving Cy-Fair ISD officer on West Little York, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An officer was injured in a crash following a brief chase in northwest Harris County on Thursday, according to officials.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed a brief pursuit that ended in a crash on West Little York Road and Queenston Boulevard.

HCSO said a Cy-Fair ISD officer was involved and suffered minor injuries.

ABC13 cameras at the scene captured a patrol car being towed away. However, no additional information about CFISD's involvement in the pursuit or why the person was being chased has been released.

Eyewitness News is working to gather more facts about this breaking news story.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.