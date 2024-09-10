What kind of changes will women experience at the doctor's office with assessment of breast density?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All mammography reports and results letters sent to patients must now include an assessment of breast density.

That's a condition where a higher proportion of the breasts are made up of glandular tissue and fibrous tissue than fatty tissue. That tissue makes it more difficult to detect cancer in screenings.

Susan G. Komen's Vice President of Policy and Advocacy, Molly Guthrie, joined ABC13's newscast on Tuesday morning to break down the changes women will experience at the doctor's office.

In the U.S., about 50% of the population has density in their breasts, and these people are four to five times more likely to be diagnosed with breast cancer, according to Guthrie.

"It's an important aspect of your barest health to be aware of, and it is one important factor in determining your individual risk for breast cancer," Guthrie said.

Anyone notified that they have dense breast tissue should then prepare to have a conversation with their provider about the best way to screen for cancer.

These additional screenings aren't always covered by insurance policies. Guthrie said the Susan G. Komen organization is working to change.

