16-year-old shot in road rage incident that led to shootout in NE Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed during what investigators are saying started as a road rage incident on Wednesday evening.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to 2123 Brea Crest Street regarding a homicide. Dispatch said they received a call advising that a teen was shot in a weapons disturbance.

Initially, deputies responded to four scenes to conduct their investigation.

An investigation led officials to discover that witnesses said the incident started when another vehicle reportedly followed the victim and a passenger who were driving home.

Deputies said once the cars turned onto Brea Crest St., an argument ensued between the occupants, which led to gunfire in front of a home.

Officials said it is unclear who opened fire first.

The 16-year-old was struck in the torso. His family reportedly attempted to transport the teen but flagged down an ambulance and called 911.

HCSO said multiple firearms were recovered from the scene.

While no arrest was made, investigators said that all involved agreed to interview with officials.

Officials said this case would be handed over to a grand jury.