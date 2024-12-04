Toddler hospitalized with injuries after dog attack in Brazoria County home, 2 dogs in custody

BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was attacked by a family dog in Brazoria County.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at about 2:20 p.m. Tuesday and resulted in injuries on the boy's legs and back.

Even though the wounds were non-life threatening, authorities said the toddler was transported to the hospital by Life Flight due to the amount of injuries.

Investigators revealed two dogs were in the home, but it's unclear if both dogs attacked the boy.

Both dogs are in Brazoria County Sheriff's Office Animal Welfare custody.

