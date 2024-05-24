Andrew McCarthy reunites with Emilio Estevez, Demi Moore and more in 'BRATS' trailer: See here

Members of Hollywood's "Brat Pack" from the 1980s are reuniting for a new documentary.

On Wednesday, the trailer for Andrew McCarthy's "BRATS" documentary dropped and features the actor reaching out to and reuniting with some of the legendary actors from that time period who were part of the group dubbed the "Brat Pack."

In the trailer, McCarthy, who is known for his roles in the 1986 cult classic film, "Pretty in Pink," and the 1985 film, "St. Elmo's Fire," breaks down how the name came to be and what it meant to be part of the group from the perspective of the Hollywood stars who were part of it.

"If you were coming of age in the 1980s, the brat pack was near the center of your cultural awareness," McCarthy says in the beginning of the trailer as he walks through the streets of New York City. "But for those of us experiencing it from the inside, the brat pack was something very different."

He details that the term was coined after a New York Magazine article titled "Hollywood Brat Pack," which was published on June 10, 1985. The cover image featured a photo of him, Emilio Estevez, and Rob Lowe.

"I just remember seeing that cover and thinking, oh f---," McCarthy added. "From then on, my career and the career of everyone who was involved was branded to the brat pack. I've never talked to anybody about what that was like, so I thought it might be interesting to try and contact everyone who was in the brat pack."

The trailer then shows clips of McCarthy calling up his former film co-stars and other actors involved in the group and having conversations with them, including Demi Moore, Lowe and Estevez about how being part of the "Brat Pack" affected them.

"I hated the brat pack for decades," Lowe says in one scene. "What a f---ing disaster."

"It really irritated me," Moore says in another part. "They said, 'What's more important to you? The movie or your life?' And I said, the movie!"

Emilio Estevez and Andrew McCarthy appear in this image from the upcoming documentary, "BRATS."

The upcoming film, which McCarthy directed and wrote, will explore the films of the 1980s that shaped a generation and how the brat pack term took a hold of the young stars at the time when they were branded the "Brat Pack."

In addition to Lowe, Esteves and Moore, McCarthy reunites with Ally Sheedy, Jon Cryer, Lea Thompson and Timothy Hutton. A press release for the film also notes that McCarthy will sit down with David Blum, the writer who coined the Brat Pack term in the New York Magazine cover story, for a first-time ever conversation.

"BRATS" will premiere on Hulu on June 13.

