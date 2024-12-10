Body of missing Willis fisherman recovered in Lake Conroe, authorities say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body of a missing fisherman was recovered in Lake Conroe on Monday, according to authorities.

Officials identified the missing man as 44-year-old Stephen Marriott from Willis, Texas.

It all began on Saturday at around 9:16 p.m. when they responded to a 911 call about an overdue boater on Lake Conroe, officials said.

Law enforcement says that Marriott had gone fishing near FM 1375 and the Cagle Boat Ramp and never came back.

Officials responded to the area and found Marriott's vehicle and boat trailer inside Walker County, but weren't able to find Marriott.

At around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, authorities found Marriott's boat near a small island close to FM 137, where his life vest and cellphone were located.

On Monday afternoon, authorities found his body, which was about 100 yards from where authorities located his boat near FM 1375.

Walker County Justice of Peace Judge Cole ordered an autopsy to find out the cause of the incident.