HPD investigators at Sims Bayou after man's body found near Central Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a man's death is ongoing Friday afternoon after his body was found in a Houston bayou.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the scene at Sims Bayou near Central Street at about 2:30 p.m.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where crime scene tape could be seen surrounding an area.

It's unclear how long the man's body has been in the bayou, and officers did not say in what condition it was in.

