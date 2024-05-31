WATCH LIVE

HoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

HPD investigators at Sims Bayou after man's body found near Central Street

KTRK logo
Friday, May 31, 2024
Tap for ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation into a man's death is ongoing Friday afternoon after his body was found in a Houston bayou.

Houston Police Department officers responded to the scene at Sims Bayou near Central Street at about 2:30 p.m.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where crime scene tape could be seen surrounding an area.

It's unclear how long the man's body has been in the bayou, and officers did not say in what condition it was in.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW