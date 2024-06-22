Houston soars in Forbes' top 10 best cities for summer travel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Looks like people from all over the country will be flocking to Houston this summer - at least according to a new report by Forbes Advisor.

The report listed the best and worst cities for summer travel and Houston fared surprisingly well, coming in as the No. 10 best summer travel destination in the nation.

The study, published June 1, compared 43 of the most populous U.S. cities across 16 metrics in three major categories: City experience, air travel experience, and driving experience.

