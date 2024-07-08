Houston Zoo to remain closed Tuesday after Beryl pummeled southeast Texas

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Zoo will remain closed Tuesday as it works to clean up debris left behind by Beryl.

The zoo said that despite the cleanup, animals were kept safe in their barns and night houses, and a dedicated group of team members will continue to care for them.

The storm made landfall in Matagorda and brought life-threatening conditions.

On Monday, highways were flooded and downed trees straddled yards, intersections and neighborhoods.

With the area shifting to recovery mode, several businesses are also choosing to remain closed for at least another day.

City of Houston Municipal Courts

The City of Houston Municipal Courts Department will be closed on Tuesday. All normal court operations will resume on Wednesday.

Case resets for Monday, July 8 and Tuesday, July will occur in person at all City of Houston court locations beginning Wednesday through Tuesday, July 16 until 5 p.m.

This means that beginning at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, there will be:

No trials by judge or jury. Resets will be given in person at all city of Houston court locations beginning Wednesday through Tuesday, July 16 until 5 p.m. Scheduled court settings will resume Wednesday.

No arraignments. Anyone scheduled for arraignments during this time must come in person Wednesday through Tuesday, July 16 to receive a new arraignment date. Scheduled court settings will resume on Wednesday.

No parking adjudication hearings. Hearings will resume on Wednesday.

No jury service. Jury service will resume on Wednesday. You do not need to reschedule your jury service if scheduled during the closure period.

Harris County court system

Many Harris County Justice Courts will remain closed on Tuesday. In these courts, dockets will be reset and jury duty is canceled.

You can get the most up-to-date list of Justice Court Closures here.

Houston City Council public session

Tuesday's city council public session is postponed. There will be a consolidated city council meeting on Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Fort Bend County offices

Fort Bend County offices and facilities were closed Monday. Operations are expected to resume normally on Tuesday.

Houston Museum of Natural Science

The Houston Museum of Natural Science was closed Monday. This included their Sugar Land location as well as their George Observatory. The museum's locations plan to reopen on Tuesday, July 9.

METRO services

METRO Park & Ride and METRORail will remain suspended Tuesday. Several local bus routes resumed service at 8 a.m. Still, allow extra time for delays and detours.

Surfside Beach

Surfside Beach closed for access beginning Sunday evening. Police told ABC13 Monday that the island is now closed off to traffic. They also aren't taking 911 calls because the roads are impassable.

