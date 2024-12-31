Bellaire PD officer, who was injured during Hurricane Beryl cleanup, has died, department says

The Bellaire Police Department says Officer Mark Herman, who was injured at home during Hurricane Beryl cleanup, died over the weekend.

The Bellaire Police Department says Officer Mark Herman, who was injured at home during Hurricane Beryl cleanup, died over the weekend.

The Bellaire Police Department says Officer Mark Herman, who was injured at home during Hurricane Beryl cleanup, died over the weekend.

The Bellaire Police Department says Officer Mark Herman, who was injured at home during Hurricane Beryl cleanup, died over the weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Bellaire Police Department is remembering one of their own who died over the weekend following an accident that happened during Hurricane Beryl.

Officer Mark Herman was injured at his home while cleaning up damage from Beryl.

Herman had been hospitalized since the accident and passed away this weekend.

The officer worked for Bellaire PD in the early 80's, retired with Fort Bend, and returned to Bellaire PD as a bailiff in 2021.

"We thank Mark for nearly 48 years of service as a police officer," the department wrote on their Facebook page. "During this exceptionally challenging time, we extend our heartfelt condolences to their family. We wish them strength and support as they navigate this painful situation."