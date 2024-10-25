Baytown mother charged after 5 kids were found alone without food or water

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) -- A Baytown mother is accused of leaving her children all alone without water, food and electricity in an abandoned home.

Shelbi Rossow, 30, is facing child endangerment charges.

According to court documents, five children between the ages of 6 and 12 years old were left at home without supervision on Wednesday.

When officers showed up, the 12-year-old was found sleeping inside the home, while the younger children, ages 10, 9, 7 and 6, played in an overgrown yard outside. The front door was reportedly surrounded by trash and the children told officers there was a copperhead snake in the yard.

The children were reportedly under-clothed, hungry and thirsty.