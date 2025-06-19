Mom accused of leaving kids home alone with wine bottle denies it to ABC13 cameras

A mother is accused of leaving her kids home alone with an open wine bottle. ABC13 spoke with the accused woman, who denied the allegations.

A mother is accused of leaving her kids home alone with an open wine bottle. ABC13 spoke with the accused woman, who denied the allegations.

A mother is accused of leaving her kids home alone with an open wine bottle. ABC13 spoke with the accused woman, who denied the allegations.

A mother is accused of leaving her kids home alone with an open wine bottle. ABC13 spoke with the accused woman, who denied the allegations.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County Precinct 3 deputies say they found two young children home alone, and one of them holding an open bottle of wine on Tuesday.

Now, the children's mother is facing child endangerment charges. It all began when deputies got a call from the father of one of the children, who reported that the mother, Ebony Maddox, frequently leaves her 4 and 2-year-old children home alone.

Pct. 3 says when deputies arrived, a 4-year-old child answered the door, and no adults were there. One of the kids was holding an open bottle of wine.

Court records show Maddox told deputies over the phone that a friend was supposed to be watching the kids. She was booked on child endangerment charges, and the children were placed by Child Protective Services with their grandfather.

On Thursday, ABC13 knocked on Maddox's apartment door, and she opened it. When we asked if she was Ebony, she replied yes.

However, she changed her tune when we began asking questions about the criminal charges.

"An open bottle of wine?" we asked.

"I don't recall that at all," she said, adding, "I'm not even Ebony."

Maddox then said the mugshot we showed her was not hers.

"This is not you?" We asked, "No," she answered.

Maddox insisted she is a woman with no children, and her name is Nicole.

"No, and I would never leave my kids home by themselves," she said.

ABC13 reached the kids' grandfather on the phone. He confirmed he has the two kids and is consulting with an attorney. CPS also confirms it is investigating the case.

Maddox has a court date on Monday.

For news updates, follow Miya Shay on Facebook, X and Instagram.