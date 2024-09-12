Investigation underway at NW Houston park where at least 2 were fatally shot, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in NW Houston after two people were found shot at a park on Thursday afternoon, according to the Houston Police Department.

The active scene unfolded at the 2200 block of Bauer at Bauer Park near Hammerly Road in the Spring Branch area.

Officers with HPD responded to the area just after 1 p.m. after a caller reported hearing gunshots.

SkyEye flew over the scene and saw a heavy police presence before noticing two bodies police had already draped and covered at the scene.

ABC13 is inquiring if any schools near the scene may have activated a lockdown amid the investigation. We have yet to hear back.

At this time, it is unclear if there are any other injuries. Police did not indicate that a search for a suspect is ongoing.

Although details of the shooting are limited, Eyewitness News has a crew en route to uncover more information.

Tune into Eyewitness News at 3:00 p.m. for the latest information on this developing story.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.