A new Pelican Island bridge may take more years and millions of more money to complete

Officials stressed the importance of constructing a new bridge, but ABC13 has learned it won't be ready for nearly 10 years from now and comes with a new $250 million price tag.

Officials stressed the importance of constructing a new bridge, but ABC13 has learned it won't be ready for nearly 10 years from now and comes with a new $250 million price tag.

Officials stressed the importance of constructing a new bridge, but ABC13 has learned it won't be ready for nearly 10 years from now and comes with a new $250 million price tag.

Officials stressed the importance of constructing a new bridge, but ABC13 has learned it won't be ready for nearly 10 years from now and comes with a new $250 million price tag.

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After the Pelican Island Bridge was struck by a barge earlier this year, officials stressed the importance of constructing a new bridge, but ABC13 has learned it will take years longer and cost millions more dollars.

In May, a barge slammed into the Pelican Island Bridge, which is more than 60 years old, putting the infrastructure in the spotlight.

The aging infrastructure was shut down after the collision, stranding people who use the Texas A &M campus and other businesses on the island.

The bridge reopened, but officials stressed the importance of a new bridge when the collision happened.. Construction was slated to start next summer.

That's not the case anymore.

"These types of projects, unfortunately, take time," Galveston Mayor Craig Brown explained. "That's not criticism of any part involved. It takes time because there are a lot of moving pieces. It's a very expensive project."

TxDOT told ABC13 that construction may not start for another five years. If that happens, a new bridge won't be ready for nearly 10 years from now.

The agency says it still needs environmental approvals, not to mention more money.

Initially, the project was expected to cost $180 million. After a more detailed design, TxDOT said it ballooned to $250 million.

Galveston and other local partners will pay a portion of the cost. However, city leaders say the prominent chunk will come from federal funding, which they're hoping TxDOT will find.

"There are still a lot of details to be worked out," Brown said. "The funding and the base funding still needs to be allocated and taken care of."

After the barge incident, there was concern over safety. City leaders said the district that runs the bridge has worked with TxDOT to create new rules and guidelines for ships.

Still, we asked if the aging bridge will be safe to last another 10 years.

"If TxDOT is comfortable, then the city of Galveston is comfortable," Brown said.

Brown said they may not have to wait long to find more funding. Earlier next year, he said discussions will take place at the Houston-Galveston Area Council to obtain funds.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.