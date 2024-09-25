Texas Library Association says it's defending 'intellectual freedom' during Banned Books Week

The Texas Library Association says it's defending intellectual freedom during Banned Book Week and encouraging curiosity as a fundamental part of learning and democracy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas Library Association is celebrating Banned Books Week. Although the event was established decades ago, it remains relevant today.

TLA Executive Director Shirley Robinson joined Eyewitness News to crack the issue open.

The theme for Banned Books Week 2024 is "Freed Between the Lines."

Robinson said that means they are on the front lines of defending what they call intellectual freedom.

Critics argue that some of the content in schools and local libraries is age-inappropriate.

Robinson said parents should be involved in determining which books their child has access to, not everyone else's child.

Robinson also defended librarians and encouraged reading and intellectual curiosity as a fundamental part of both learning and democracy.

