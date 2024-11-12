Disturbance call sparks chase, ending in PIT maneuver in north Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a scene in north Harris County that began as a disturbance call and turned into a pursuit, ending in a PIT maneuver Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the initial disturbance call came in from the 3100 block of Brownie Campbell Road. From there, deputies chased the suspect until they were able to bring the suspect to a halt at Frick and Mosielee.

Authorities added that at some point during the chase a weapon was seen being thrown out of the vehicle.

Images from SkyEye at one of the scenes showed a vehicle in a ditch and heavy police activity.

