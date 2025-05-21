Attorney wants civil case against GOP mega-donor to move forward after criminal cases dropped

"This was a great day, and we're rejoicing that justice has been served," Jared Woodfill, who is Dr. Steven Hotze's attorney, said.

"This was a great day, and we're rejoicing that justice has been served," Jared Woodfill, who is Dr. Steven Hotze's attorney, said.

"This was a great day, and we're rejoicing that justice has been served," Jared Woodfill, who is Dr. Steven Hotze's attorney, said.

"This was a great day, and we're rejoicing that justice has been served," Jared Woodfill, who is Dr. Steven Hotze's attorney, said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As a controversial case involving a GOP mega-donor, fake ballot allegations, and a roadside confrontation takes a dramatic turn, the attorney for the man who was targeted says it's important his civil case moves forward.

"This is the only way the public will learn what really happened," Dicky Grigg said after the announcement by the Harris County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday that most of the criminal charges against Republican activist Dr. Steven Hotze and former Houston Police Department Captain Mark Aguirre have been dismissed.

Grigg represents David Lopez, an innocent AC repairman who was falsely accused of transporting fake ballots as part of a conspiracy theory-funded private investigation back in 2020. Court records state Hotze financed the operation and hired Aguirre and others to carry it out. On Oct. 19, 2020, Aguirre allegedly rammed into Lopez's truck and held him at gunpoint, expecting to find fraudulent ballots. None were found, and Lopez, unaware of what was happening, believed he was being robbed.

Hotze and Aguirre were subsequently charged with aggravated assault, robbery, and unlawful restraint, among other crimes.

Now, over three years later, District Attorney Sean Teare has announced that 7 out of 9 criminal cases tied to the incident are being dismissed. At a press conference, attorneys for the defendants celebrated the decision, criticizing the previous administration under former DA Kim Ogg for mishandling the case.

"This was a great day, and we're rejoicing that justice has been served," Jared Woodfill, Hotze's attorney, said.

In a statement, Teare accused the prior administration of engaging in "political theater" and pursuing media attention rather than justice. He also cited failures to turn over evidence and even the loss of some evidence by Ogg's prosecutors. Ogg did not respond to ABC13 request for comment.

Despite the dismissed criminal cases, Teare said Aguirre still faces two remaining charges. However, Grigg said the focus now turns to the civil courts. The civil case was paused while the criminal cases were still active.

"Now that the criminal cases have been dismissed, he's going to get his day in court," Grigg said. "He didn't know what was happening. He didn't know the people that were doing it to him. You can believe whatever you want in America, but when you act on those beliefs in a way that harms innocent people, there must be accountability," he added.

For more on this story, follow Jessica Willey on Facebook, X and Instagram.

SEE PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

DA dismisses charges against GOP activist and former HPD captain in voter fraud conspiracy case

Dr. Steven Hotze indicted in 2020 case involving former HPD officer accused of assaulting repairman

Houston 'family man' sues GOP activist Hotze after 'violent' traffic stop

Ex-HPD captain indicted for aggravated assault in bizarre voter fraud conspiracy case