Today is the Astros' Wild Card Game 1: What time, how to watch, and what channel

Third baseman Alex Bregman will enter free agency after the 2024 postseason is over. Ahead of the Wild Card Series, Jose Altuve expressed hope his teammate's days in Houston aren't over.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Astros' hunt for a third World Series championship since 2017 begins Tuesday afternoon when the American League West titleholders host the upstart Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series inside Minute Maid Park.

Eyewitness Sports sets the table for the big postseason opener, including where to watch the game, what time to watch it, and who the major players are involved.

What time is Wild Card Series Game 1?

Major League Baseball scheduled Astros vs. Tigers at 1:32 p.m.

How do I watch Astros-Tigers Game 1?

ABC13 brings you the game as part of ESPN on ABC's MLB postseason coverage. You can tune in to Channel 13 on television in the Houston area.

ABC13's sister properties, ESPN3, is streaming the game, and ESPN Deportes is broadcasting it in Spanish.

You can stream ABC13 if you also have Hulu + Live TV.

How many wins are needed to advance to the AL Division Series?

This AL Wild Card Series - one of two during this round - requires two wins out of three games, all played at the higher seed's home ballpark.

Either the Astros and Tigers can sweep the first two games or split them, forcing a deciding Game 3.

The winner advances to the ALDS against the Cleveland Guardians, starting on Saturday.

What days are the Wild Card Series games?

Game 1 is on Tuesday, followed by Game 2 on Wednesday. If necessary, Game 3 would be on Thursday.

I'm going to the game. When are the gates open? Is the roof open?

Minute Maid Park opens to fans at 11 a.m. The Astros also plan to keep the roof closed.

What about the pregame program?

The Astros plan to honor their Triple-A affiliate, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, who earned their first-ever Triple-A National Championship.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office Color Guard presents the nation's colors, and Kenneth Gayle performs the national anthem.

The Astros' TV broadcast team, Space City Home Network's Todd Kalas, Geoff Blum, and Julia Morales, has the "Play Ball" call.

Are tickets still available?

The Astros said a very limited number of tickets are on sale. A check of the team's ticketing website showed 400-level tickets priced at $39.

What are the storylines to watch?

Hinch's Houston return

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch arrives in Houston, where he managed the Astros from 2015 to 2019. The Astros dismissed Hinch, who led the club to its first world championship, after the sign-stealing cheating scandal was revealed in early 2020.

After Hinch served a yearlong MLB suspension, Detroit hired him as its manager.

The Tigers face off with first-year Astros manager Joe Espada, who served as Hinch's bench coach starting in 2018.

"I'm actually looking forward to it," Espada said of facing Hinch. "He's a good friend. We have spent a lot of time together. I've learned a ton from A.J., but I think this series is about the Astros against the Tigers."

Lefty vs. lefty

The Astros' Framber Valdez and the Tigers' Tarik Skubal are the starting pitchers for the tone-setting Game 1. After losing his last three playoff decisions, Valdez will pitch in his 17th postseason game.

Skubal, an 18-game winner and a top AL Cy Young Award contender this season, makes his postseason debut.

Is Yordan Alvarez available?

The Astros are waiting to see if outfielder/designated hitter Yordan Alvarez can play this week. He's been out since spraining his right knee on a slide Sept. 22.

Espada said Monday that Alvarez would hit in the cage and run on the field, and the team would determine his availability after that.

Alvarez led the Astros with a .305 batting average, 35 homers, and 86 RBIs this season.

The Astros are expected to announce their Wild Card Series roster Tuesday morning.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

