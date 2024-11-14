Memory lane: A series of bittersweet goodbyes to the Astrodome

The Astrodome opened in 1965 and was the first domed facility of its kind. ABC13 is celebrating some of the "lasts" in its illustrious history, starting with the original tenants.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The memories come in waves from the "Eighth Wonder of the World." The Astrodome opened in 1965 to national fanfare. It was a different story when the teams that called the Astrodome home played there for the last time.

On Oct. 3, 1999, the Astros played their final regular season game at the Astrodome, clinching the NL Central Division title with a 9-4 win over the Dodgers.

The final Astros game in the stadium occurred 6 days later when the Braves eliminated the Astros in Game 4 of the Division Series.

When it was time for the Astrodome's original tenants to say goodbye, the Astros and their fans celebrated in style. Confetti flew from the roof, and fans showed off signs thanking the Astros for more than three decades in their home stadium.

It was a different crowd and a different story when the Oilers played their final game in the Astrodome.

The smallest home crowd in franchise history, officially 15,000, showed up to watch the Oilers lose to the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 5, 1996. Many fans left early, knowing they'd never see the Oilers in Houston again after team owner Bud Adams announced he was moving the franchise to Tennessee.

George Strait was the perfect choice to close out the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's run in the Astrodome in March 2002.

"King George" played to a packed house that included former President George H.W. Bush. Fans reveled in Strait's signature concert, which was recorded and became Strait's first official live album, For the Last Time: Live from the Astrodome. Following the show, the Astrohall was torn down.

