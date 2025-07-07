Armed burglary suspect shot and killed by Houston police sergeant in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A burglary suspect was shot and killed by a Houston police sergeant in southeast Houston on Monday, according to investigators.

According to the Houston Police Department, officers responded to a burglary on Bellfort Avenue at about midnight.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, the burglary victim told investigators that they had been assaulted.

Police said they found the suspect inside the apartment complex and tried to stop him, but he took off running into a nearby neighborhood.

During the foot chase, the police department said officers saw him running with a firearm.

Asst. Chief James Bryant said a sergeant who was working an unrelated case nearby heard the radio traffic and went to help in this chase.

Bryant said that's when he saw the suspect approaching him and gave verbal commands, which were ignored.

Investigators said that after the armed suspect didn't comply, the sergeant opened fire, hitting the suspect.

First responders pronounced the suspect dead at the scene.