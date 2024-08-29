Arizona Wells Fargo employee found dead in her cubicle at work, police say

TEMPE, Ariz. -- An Arizona Wells Fargo employee was found dead in her cubicle after possibly being there for several days.

Tempe Police say they received a call from co-workers on Tuesday, Aug. 20, after they noticed a foul smell in their office and followed it to find 60-year-old Denise Prudhomme's body.

Investigators say Prudhomme scanned her ID to get into the building the Friday before, but there were no scans, in or out, after that.

Several employees reported they thought the strong odor was a problem with the plumbing.

The cause of death is a determination made by Arizona's Office of Medical Examiner.

Officers say there is no sign of foul play.