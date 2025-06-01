2 charged for theft after swiping cash out of a law enforcement vehicle

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Inside Harris County court, Anthony Battle and Alicia Buchanan faced a judge after being accused of swiping cash out of a law enforcement vehicle.

"It was Mr. Battle that broke into the law enforcement officer's vehicle and stole the money. Both defendants were apprehended," the judge said. "The law enforcement officer had a backpack in his vehicle. That backpack had twenty hundred dollars in cash money."

At this point, ABC13 hasn't been told what led up to the break-in or which agency the officer works for.

In court, Eyewitness News did learn Battle has had run-ins with the law.

"I do see you're currently on parole for robbery and theft until March 16, 2026. You do have multiple prior arrests and prior convictions when you were a juvenile for robbery as well," the judge said.

For Battle, the bond has been set at $20,000 and $7,500 for Buchanan.

