Houston man, who was pardoned in Jan. 6 riots, now wanted for online solicitation, records show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston man, who was pardoned for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, is wanted by authorities.

According to our partners at the Houston Chronicle, 36-year-old Andrew Taake is wanted for online solicitation of a minor.

The case dates back to 2016 and was still pending in 2021 when he was one of hundreds of people charged in the riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

According to court documents, he bragged about his actions on Jan. 6 to a woman on a dating app. The woman turned him in to the FBI, documents show.