Extreme summer weather contributing to emergency blood shortage: 'A very dangerous month'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- This summer's record-setting heat is a significant contributor to recent blood collection challenges.

The Red Cross' national blood inventory plummeted 25% in July, and the heat has only intensified since then.

The nonprofit organization said extreme temperatures have exacerbated traditional seasonal obstacles to blood donation, creating an emergency blood shortage.

Local volunteer Marco Bracamontes joined Eyewitness News and said that canceled donor drivers due to the outages caused by Hurricane Beryl made the situation worse along the Gulf Coast.

Blood donations work on a supply and demand model. Right now, blood is going out the door faster than it's coming in.

Those who donate blood, platelets or plasma in August will get a $20 Amazon.com gift card, the Red Cross said.

The Red Cross said they are working with hospitals around the clock to meet the blood needs of patients.

The Red Cross is calling on blood and platelet donors of all types, especially those with Type O blood, to give now.

