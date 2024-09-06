Texas-native 'American Idol' hopeful details experience with open call virtual audition

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- "American Idol" is gearing up for a new season, and that means hopefuls from across the country are vying for their shot to face the celebrity judges!

ABC13 Anchor Erica Simon spoke to a singer from San Antonio, Texas, who auditioned virtually about his experience.

"My wife is actually the one that told me about [ the auditions. ] She has been trying to get me to audition for years now, and she recently saw on social media that there were auditions, virtual ones available, and she actually signed me up for it," Matthew Macasadia said. "I ended up doing it. I loved it. It was one, easy, and two, very welcoming. They made the process super easy, so I really enjoyed it."

You can watch Erica's full interview with Macasadia in the video player above.

Macasadia said his singing background comes from the church with gospel music. However, he said some of his biggest influences are Boyz II Men, Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, and the Jonas Brothers.

He sang a couple of songs for his audition, including favorites from his wife and 1-year-old daughter.

"To be able to tribute, kind of, my audition to them and pay them homage is something that I really wanted to do and was honored to do," Macasadia said.

"Idol Across America" is hosting a final nationwide open call on Wednesday, September 11!

To sign up and get more information, visit americanidol.com/auditions.

Before the Texas open call in August, ABC13's Jacob Rascon sat down with producer Brian Robinson, who had advice for all "Idol" hopefuls.

"I think, first of all, picking a great song. The next step is to relax and be confident. Know that you've sung before. You sing at your house all the time. You sing for people quite a bit," Robinson said. "And this is just another opportunity to do so. So, relax in that moment and really give it your best. Take a deep breath and deliver."

He said hopefuls can expect to start out in the call with other singers and maybe even some special guests from previous seasons. Then, you'll be taken into a one-on-one room with a producer, where they will get to know you and hear you sing.

Last month, "American Idol" announced that Carrie Underwood will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as the newest judge for the upcoming season.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer won season 4 of the singing competition show in 2005.

"American Idol" returns to ABC13 in the spring!

