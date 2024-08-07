How Texans can audition for the upcoming season of 'American Idol'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Think you have what it takes to be the next "American Idol?" Now is your chance!

"Idol Across America" is making a virtual stop in Texas as part of their nationwide search for the next superstar.

Texans can auditon face-to-face with an "Idol" producer and receive real-time feedback via Zoom on Wednesday, Aug.14.

To sign up and get more information, visit americanidol.com/auditions.

ABC13's Jacob Rascon sat down with producer Brian Robinson, who had advice for all "Idol" hopefuls.

"I think, first of all, picking a great song. The next step is to relax and be confident. Know that you've sung before. You sing at your house all the time. You sing for people quite a bit," Robinson said. "And this is just another opportunity to do so. So, relax in that moment and really give it your best. Take a deep breath and deliver."

You can watch the full interview with Robinson in the video player above.

Robinson is one of the producers Texans could meet during the August 14 open call.

He said hopefuls can expect to start out in the call with other singers and maybe even some special guests from previous seasons. Then, you'll be taken into a one-on-one room with a producer, where they will get to know you and hear you sing.

Just last week, "American Idol" announced that Carrie Underwood will join Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as the newest judge for the upcoming season.

The eight-time Grammy Award-winning singer won season 4 of the singing competition show in 2005.

"American Idol" returns to ABC13 in the spring!

