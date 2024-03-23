City of Alvin purchases former Alvin YMCA, to turn it into recreation center

ALVIN, Texas -- The city of Alvin officially closed on March 18 on purchasing the former Thelma Ley Anderson Family YMCA location, the city announced in a Facebook post.

The YMCA's last day of operations was March 15, and the city now plans to turn the facility into the Alvin Recreation Center.

The backstory

After experiencing a $50 million revenue loss during the pandemic and evaluating the long-term operational sustainability of its centers, YMCA officials began developing a real estate strategy as part of its 10-year vision that included closing the Alvin location, according to a YMCA news release.

Next steps

Memorial Hermann, which occupied space in the facility to provide sports medicine and rehabilitation services, will continue to operate in the facility alongside the building's new owners, according to the city's post.

Additionally, the YMCA will maintain a presence in the Alvin community through after-school programming offered at various sites throughout the district, according to the release.

Closed March 15; city of Alvin purchased on March 18

3201 Highway 35, Alvin

This article comes from our ABC13 partners at Community Impact Newspapers.