Ex-wife charged with murder of doctor who was ambushed outside his LA clinic

WOODLAND HILLS, California (KTRK) -- A woman has been charged with murder on Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of her ex-husband outside his clinic in California, according to a Los Angeles district attorney.

Ahang Mirshojae, 53, was charged with one count of murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon for the in the death of Dr. Hamid Mirshojae, who was shot and killed on Aug. 23.

"The horror and betrayal of this crime are beyond words, and it is with a heavy heart that we must also announce that charges have been filed against Dr. Hamid Mirshojae's ex-wife, Ahang Mirshojae, in connection with this tragedy," District Attorney Nathan Hochman said. "The depth of the deceit and violence involved in this case is chilling, and we will not rest until justice is served."

According to the district attorney's office, the murder was also allegedly committed with intent and for financial benefit. In addition, it is alleged that the murder was committed by means of lying in wait, along with a special allegation of the principal armed with a firearm.

Ahang Mirshojae was scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.

Last week, Evan Hardman, 41, and Sarah Jawed, 26, were charged with one felony count each of murder and one felony count each of assault with a deadly weapon.

It was alleged that Jawed and Hardman intentionally killed Hamid Mirshojae for financial gain. Additionally, it was said that Hardman killed Dr. Mirshojae by purposefully lying in wait and by purposefully using and discharging a firearm.

Ashley Rose Sweeting, 40, was also charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact in the doctor's murder.

Jawed and Hardman are accused of using a blunt weapon to attack Hamid Mirshojae. Also, Ahang Mirshojae is accused of hiring Hardman and Jawed to commit the crime.

Hardman, who is from Tomball, Texas, was arrested on Dec. 10 and is awaiting extradition. Jawed was scheduled to be arraigned Monday and is being held on no bail. Sweeting was arraigned on Dec. 12 and pleaded not guilty.

