'There's no room for errors': Intense preparation has Texans focused ahead of playoff opener

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Will Anderson Jr. broke down the Texans practice huddle before the playoff opener against the Chargers.

"We've got to be mentally sharp, we've got to be mentally sound, and there's no room for errors," he said.

Anderson shared what he's learned from Derek Barnett, a veteran who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles. The team that is locked in mentally once the playoffs start is the team that wins and advances.

After talking with the Texans this week and all season long, I'm struck by the different feel inside the locker room.

C.J. Stroud mentioned the playoffs as a fresh start.

"It feels like a new season," Stroud said.

His teammates believe in it. They know there have been too many ups and downs in the regular season, but they're also not apologizing for winning ten games to win the AFC South title. The players are convinced they can play their best football starting Saturday.

When I talked to playoff veteran Danielle Hunter, he mentioned an intensity at practice this week. Coaches asked the players to dial it back, but they liked the approach.

"We've had a great week of practice. Guys are mentally focused," Hunter said. "Coaches were telling us to take it easy in walk through, but we wanted to get the right amount of reps in."

DeMeco Ryans believes that when his team prepares well, they're in a great position to win. We'll find out Saturday at NRG Stadium.

For more on this story, follow Greg Bailey on Facebook, X and Instagram.

