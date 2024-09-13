Parents show up in droves at Sharpstown International School amid apparent investigation

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An apparent active investigation at a school in Sharpstown has prompted dozens of parents to line up around the campus in an attempt to pick up their children.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

SkyEye captured lines of parents and a heavy police presence surrounding Sharpstown International School on Friday afternoon.

A viewer told ABC13 they aren't being allowed to pick up their kids, but HISD officials haven't said why.

Details are limited, but ABC13 has contacted authorities and Houston ISD to learn what prompted the investigation.

Eyewitness News is continuing to gather facts on the story.

Watch live breaking news coverage from ABC13 on our 24/7 streaming news channel.