Harris County man charged in alleged LA murder-for-hire waives extradition

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The accused hitman in a Los Angeles murder-for-hire plot remains in the Harris County jail, awaiting extradition as the victim's ex-wife made her first court appearance Tuesday.

Evan Hardman, 41, of Tomball, is charged with murder in L.A. County in the shooting death of Dr. Hamid Mirshojae. Hardman was arrested last week in Harris County. Just three days later, and after Hardman spoke with LAPD detectives, the victim's ex-wife, Ahang Mirshojae, was charged with murder for financial gain.

Tuesday, Mirshojae made her first court appearance. Wearing jailhouse orange, she consulted with her attorney before her arraignment was reset. Afterward, her attorney limited his comments.

"I believe that Ms. Mirshojae is innocent and secondly, I believe the evidence will show she did not commit this crime, and that's my statement," Donald Marks told reporters outside the courtroom in LA.

Back in Harris County, Hardman is being held with no bond.

In a press release, the LAPD said the ex-wife was motivated by financial gain and hired Hardman and another person, Sarallah Jawed, to find the right time to kill the doctor.

On Aug. 23, as Mirshojae was leaving his clinic in the Woodland Hills area of L.A., police said Hardman shot him from behind in an "ambush-style murder," and it was not the first time Hardman and the accomplice had attacked him. In May, they said they brutally beat the doctor.

Hardman and Ahang Mirshojae are also facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon. A fourth person, Ashley Sweeting, is charged with accessory after the fact.

Eyewitness News has learned Hardman's alias is King Hardish. His last address is on a street in Spring where one neighbor said she was not shocked by the allegations.

According to online records, Hardman's only criminal history in Texas is from July 2024 when he was charged in Harris County with theft for allegedly stealing a vacuum.

The LAPD said after the murder, Jawed drove Hardman back to Texas. He was arrested last week in north Harris County. Afterward, detectives from LA traveled to Houston to interview him.

Court records show Hardman has waived extradition. His local attorney, Chisom Onyenezi, had no comment.

