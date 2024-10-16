ABC13 wants to give you a chance win a trip for 2 to Palm Springs to see 'Live with Kelly and Mark'

PALM SPRINGS, California (KTRK) -- ABC13 wants to give you a chance win a trip for two to Palm Springs to join the audience of "Live with Kelly and Mark!"

Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the "Live" family are packing their bags and hitting the road, traveling to The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Springs, and you can enter for your chance to be in the audience!

Our Grand Prize winner and a guest will enjoy roundtrip coach airfare for two to Palm Springs, hotel accommodations for two nights, two VIP seats at one of "Live's" Palm Springs shows from The Westin Rancho Mirage Golf Resort & Spa on Nov. 10, 2024 or Nov. 11, 2024, and local ground transportation, along with admission to a special winners reception and a $250 prepaid gift card.

Ticket giveaway is open to residents of the KTRK-TV DMA who are at least 18 years of age.

See Official Rules here.