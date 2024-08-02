Overturned 18-wheeler causes backups near East Freeway at Market St. after trailer detaches on road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The westbound lanes near the East Freeway and Market Street have shut down after an 18-wheeler tipped over onto the divider on Friday afternoon.

Houston TranStar cameras showed the truck's trailer tipped over on the barrier separating the I-10 East and Uvalde Road roadway.

Skyeye was over the scene as crews worked to move the truck's cab.

Officials did not specify when the clean-up would be finished, but drivers could expect it to be there for a while.

ABC13 traffic maps showed the crash has significant impact on both sides of the roads as crews began the process of removing the heavy-duty vehicle.

It it unclear how the crash happened or if there were any injuries.

