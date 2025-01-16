Man accused of peeking over NRG bathroom stall with minor inside, docs show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is out on bond after being accused of peeking over a bathroom stall at NRG Stadium while a minor was inside, according to court documents.

Aaron Gould, 24, was charged with voyeurism after peeking over a women's restroom stall with a girl inside.

The Houston Police Department says that the incident happened on Oct. 11 at about 4:35 p.m. at NRG Stadium during a Texans game.

Court documents reveal that Gould allegedly walked into the restroom and peeked over a stall while a teen girl was inside. The girl yelled at him multiple times for him to leave, documents said.

Before Gould fled, an adult questioned him about what he was doing in the women's restroom, according to investigators.

Court documents also said that officers found a white powdered substance while Gould was being searched.

Gould is due back in court on March 18.