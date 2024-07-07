Acting Governor adds 81 Texas counties to Beryl disaster declaration and urges Texans to prepare

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- Acting Governor Dan Patrick is urging Texans to make final preparations as 81 more counties were added to the state's Hurricane Beryl Disaster Declaration.

There are now 121 counties in the state's disaster declaration.

The newest additions include: Anderson, Angelina, Austin, Bastrop, Bell, Bowie, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Caldwell, Camp, Cass, Chambers, Cherokee, Collin, Colorado, Comal, Dallas, Delta, Ellis, Falls, Fannin, Fayette, Fort Bend, Franklin, Freestone, Galveston, Grayson, Gregg, Grimes, Guadalupe, Hardin, Harris, Harrison, Hays, Henderson, Hill, Hopkins, Houston, Hunt, Jasper, Jefferson, Kaufman, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Limestone, Madison, Marion, McLennan, Milam, Montgomery, Morris, Nacogdoches, Navarro, Newton, Orange, Panola, Polk, Rains, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall, Rusk, Sabine, San Augustine, San Jacinto, Shelby, Smith, Titus, Travis, Trinity, Tyler, Upshur, Van Zandt, Walker, Waller, Washington, Williamson, and Wood counties.

Additional counties may be added as conditions warrant.

To view Acting Governor Patrick's disaster declarations, click here.

Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the State Emergency Operations Center's readiness level on Friday morning. Texas Emergency Management Council agencies are working 24-hour operations while continuing to prepare state emergency response resources that were readied for deployment by Governor Abbott.

The State of Texas currently has more than 2,000 responders and 850 assets rostered and deployed in support of the state's response to anticipated impacts from Hurricane Beryl.

Texans are encouraged to visit the TDEM Disaster Portal or Texas Hurricane Center webpages for storm information. Additional storm safety and preparedness information is available at TexasReady.gov and tdem.texas.gov/prepare.