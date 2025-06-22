8 hospitalized after chase ends in crash in Montrose area, DPS says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight people have been taken to the hospital after a chase ended in a crash in the Montrose area overnight, according to Texas DPS.

Texas DPS troopers say that the suspect crashed into two rideshare vehicles at Waugh and West Gray at around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Texas DPS, the Harris County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the pursuit.

Investigators say that the suspect was among those who were taken to the hospital.

Troopers say that those taken to the hospital are expected to be OK.

