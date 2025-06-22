24/7 LiveHoustonSouthwestSoutheastNorthwestNortheast
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

8 hospitalized after chase ends in crash in Montrose area, DPS says

KTRK logo
Sunday, June 22, 2025 9:39PM
ABC13 Houston 24/7 Live Stream
Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Eight people have been taken to the hospital after a chase ended in a crash in the Montrose area overnight, according to Texas DPS.

Texas DPS troopers say that the suspect crashed into two rideshare vehicles at Waugh and West Gray at around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday.

According to Texas DPS, the Harris County Sheriff's Office also assisted in the pursuit.

Investigators say that the suspect was among those who were taken to the hospital.

Troopers say that those taken to the hospital are expected to be OK.

Copyright © 2025 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW