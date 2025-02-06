I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound at University Boulevard to be closed for hours due to hazmat spill

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Drivers who use I-69 Southwest Freeway from Sugar Land heading into Houston may want to consider an alternate route.

All mainlanes of the freeway northbound at University Boulevard are expected to remain blocked for at least two hours due to a heavy truck crash and hazmat spill.

TxDOT said it has crews on scene and cleanup is underway.

It's been a busy morning on major Houston freeways.

On I-45 North Freeway near Crosstimbers, authorities are investigating a deadly crash that has blocked that thoroughfare since about 3 a.m.

