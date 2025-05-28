60-year-old man dies after climbing on top of driver's car in road rage incident on I-10, HPD says

Houston police are investigating a road rage incident along the Katy Freeway after a man climbed onto the roof of a driver's car, fell off, and died.

Houston police are investigating a road rage incident along the Katy Freeway after a man climbed onto the roof of a driver's car, fell off, and died.

Houston police are investigating a road rage incident along the Katy Freeway after a man climbed onto the roof of a driver's car, fell off, and died.

Houston police are investigating a road rage incident along the Katy Freeway after a man climbed onto the roof of a driver's car, fell off, and died.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials are investigating a road rage incident on I-10 that left a 60-year-old man dead over the weekend.

The Houston Police Department said it all unfolded at about 4:35 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, in the 11700 block of Katy Freeway.

Police said 60-year-old Dae Lee and another man got into a fight stemming from a road rage incident.

Investigators said Lee climbed on top of the other man's car, and he drove off, causing Lee to fall to the ground.

HPD said Lee was taken to the hospital, where he died on Sunday.

Police said they're searching for the other driver after the suspect's vehicle was later found with no one inside it.

The suspect has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the driver of the vehicle or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.

.

