Deadly wrong-way crash shuts down I-45 North Freeway SB near Crosstimbers Street

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly, four-vehicle, wrong-way crash shut down all lanes of the I-45 North Freeway southbound near Crosstimbers Street on Thursday morning in north Houston.

According to Houston police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The wrong-way driver was taken into custody for signs of impairment.

Just after 3 a.m., HPD got several calls from witnesses who saw a driver in a black Ford F-150 traveling northbound in the southbound lanes of I-45.

Around that time, police said the wrong-way driver slammed head-on into a silver Jeep in the 4400 block of the I-45 North Freeway near Crosstimbers. The driver in the Jeep, described as a man around 50 years old, died at the scene.

The at-fault driver is described as a 35-year-old woman.

After the initial crash, HPD said another vehicle ended up striking road debris, and a fourth vehicle hit the wrong-way driver. Sgt. Dionne Griffiths said all four vehicles involved "aren't drivable, pretty much -- damaged due to a person driving the wrong way on the freeway."

Based on preliminary investigation and calls from witnesses, police believe the suspect was traveling the wrong way for 10 to 15 minutes and may have entered the freeway near downtown.

"Just don't drink and drive. We say it all the time. No one is exempt from something horrible happening from drinking and driving," Griffiths said.

The driver will likely be charged with intoxication manslaughter, according to HPD.

Griffiths anticipated I-45 would continue to be closed throughout the morning commute as crews work to clear the debris.

Submit a tip or story idea to ABC13

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story you think we should cover? Send it to ABC13 using the form below. If you have a video or photo to send, terms of use apply. If you don't, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details.