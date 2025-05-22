I-45 North Fwy northbound at Cypresswood shut down after deadly motorcycle crash, HCSO says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly motorcycle crash is causing heavy backups for commuters along the North Freeway on Thursday.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed one person died in the crash involving a motorcycle and a tow truck at I-45 northbound at Cypresswood.

TranStar cameras show several northbound lanes closed. Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

