Man arrested for driving high school sweethearts to Laredo while they were wanted for woman's murder

BACLIFF, Texas (KTRK) -- The two teens accused of murdering a 61-year-old Bacliff woman hitched a ride out of town with their drug dealer, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office says.

Travis Hodge, 35, was arrested Wednesday during a traffic stop in Bacliff and charged with hindering apprehension.

The sheriff's office said he drove 17-year-old Tara King and 18-year-old Uriah Urick to Laredo when they were wanted for the murder of King's grandmother, Tammy, at her 15th Street home on Feb. 5.

King was allegedly upset at her grandmother for not allowing Urick to spend the night.

On the day of the murder, court documents say the suspects offered multiple people money to drive them out of town, but everyone declined.

Authorities say King and Urick knew Hodge, who was arrested five times within five years because he sold them drugs.

He was found with meth, plastic baggies, and a digital scale at the time of his arrest.

At Hodge's nearby storage unit, police say they found two stolen guns that Hodge claimed King and Urick gave him.

Court documents say two guns were taken from the crime scene on the day of the murder.

