No. 3 Longhorns, No. 15 Aggies one win from pivotal College Football showdown on Nov. 30 on ABC13

ESPN's Peter Burns outlined the stakes in an interview with ABC13 ahead of the college football games played this weekend.

No. 3 Texas and No. 15 Texas A &M head into this weekend on a collision course for one of the most anticipated college football games in years. But they both need to survive upset-minded opponents this weekend to set the stage.

ESPN's Peter Burns outlined the stakes in an interview with ABC13 this week.

"If Texas and Texas A &M both win this weekend, it would be the most anticipated game since "The Game of the Century" between Alabama and LSU in 2011 in Tuscaloosa. And that one lived up to the hype. Not only are you talking about a birth in the SEC Championship likely on the line, but also the College Football Playoff," Burns said.

The game on Nov. 30 in College Station live on ABC13 at 6:30 p.m. is already taking on gargantuan heights as the first meeting between the two rivals since 2011, when both were a part of the Big 12 conference.

"If I wrote a script to ABC and turned this in, they would say, 'No, that's too unbelievable.' And yet that's what we could potentially get," Burns said.

The Longhorns and Aggies need to win this weekend. No. 3 Texas hosts Kentucky on Saturday live on ABC13 at 2:30 p.m. as 20-point favorites, while the 15th-ranked Aggies face a daunting road trip to Auburn.

"This is a perfect situation for Texas to get right, right before the game against A &M. But A &M does not have a game either against Auburn down in Jordan-Hare Stadium. (Auburn) has looked a little bit better. So it is going to be a fantastic penultimate weekend of SEC football," Burns said.

Burns also discussed No. 9 Ole Miss on upset alert at Florida, which will be aired on Saturday live on ABC13 at 11 a.m., the College Football Playoff ranking reactions, and Deion Sanders' surging Colorado team with Heisman frontrunner Travis Hunter.

