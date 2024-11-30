3 hospitalized, suspect in custody after police chase ends in crash in Humble, officials say

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people are recovering in the hospital after a police chase ended in a crash in Humble on Friday. The Humble Police Department said at least one person is in custody.

At about 8:30 p.m., a suspect in a white Honda Accord reportedly fled from Splendora police on the Eastex Freeway and continued the chase into Humble.

That's when police said the suspect exited onto FM 1960 and collided with another car at the intersection of FM 1960 Bypass and West Townsen Boulevard.

Splendora police took the suspect into custody following the crash.

All three people involved in this crash were taken to the hospital to be treated, though the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Humble PD said Splendora police and other authorities from Montgomery County were involved in the pursuit, but authorities have not said what initiated the chase.

