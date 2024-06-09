Suspect at large after 2 juveniles found shot outside Texas City apartment, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Texas City Police Department is searching for who is responsible for shooting two people who were found shot at an apartment complex in Texas City.

Officers responded to a shooting around 10:40 p.m. at the Terrace at 2602 Apartments in the parking lot on 21st Street N.

Initially, police believed the victims was an adult man and a juvenile, however an update revealed that both were juveniles.

Officials have limited information on the victims. Their ages and possible relationship still remains unknown.

In an update, TCPD says the young child appears to be in stable condition, and the other has since been released from the hospital.

Investigators have said they are speaking with a person of interest, but no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Felix Flores at (409) 643-5834 or the Mainland Community Crime Stoppers at (409) 945-8477.

